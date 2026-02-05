‘Oo Torture Prema’ title poster gets unveiled

Srikaram Productions has officially launched the title poster of its upcoming film Oo Torture Prema, written and directed by Srikar Krishna. The film marks the debut of Sunny Madala, grandson of late revolutionary actor Madala Ranga Rao and son of actor Madala Ravi, as the lead hero. Mounika Dakoju is being introduced as the female lead.

The title poster was unveiled by legendary writer and director Paruchuri Gopalakrishna, lending the project a prestigious start. Speaking at the launch, Paruchuri Gopalakrishna highlighted the legacy associated with Sunny Madala’s family. He noted that while both Madala Ranga Rao and Madala Ravi were known for their revolutionary and socially driven cinema, Sunny Madala has chosen a refreshing love genre for his debut. He described Oo Torture Prema as an intriguing romantic story and expressed confidence in the young actor’s potential.

Paruchuri Gopalakrishna also praised Srikar Krishna for taking on multiple responsibilities for the film. Drawing a comparison with legendary filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao, he said that although he himself has written and directed many films, he never ventured into production. He appreciated Srikar Krishna’s belief in his own script and his decision to produce the film himself, wishing the team grand success.

Director-producer Srikar Krishna said Oo Torture Prema will be a new-age love story that blends ultimate comedy with the purest form of romance. He added that the film is designed to strongly connect with today’s youth, promising relatable emotions and entertaining storytelling.