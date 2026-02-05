Feel-good romantic entertainer ‘Sky’ locks Feb 13 release

The upcoming romantic entertainer Sky is all set to arrive in theatres on February 13, promising audiences a wholesome and feel-good cinematic experience ahead of Valentine’s weekend. The film is produced under the Valour Entertainment Studios banner by Nagireddy Guntaka, Srilakshmi Guntaka, Murali Krishnam Raju, and Prudhvi Pericherla, and is directed by Prudhvi Pericherla.

Sky features Murali Krishnam Raju, Shruti Shetty, and Anand in the lead roles. The film also marks the industry debut of music director Shiva Prasad, whose songs have already started drawing positive attention. With melodious lyrical numbers and appealing promotional content, the film has positioned itself as a light-hearted romantic entertainer aimed at family and youth audiences.

Originally, the makers had planned a grand theatrical release on February 6. However, due to unavoidable circumstances, the release was postponed. Putting an end to all speculation, the team has now officially confirmed February 13 as the new release date.

The makers are confident that the film’s romantic tone, soothing music, and relatable storytelling will strike a chord with viewers. With the revised release date perfectly aligning with the season of love, Sky is expected to attract audiences looking for a refreshing and emotionally uplifting cinema experience.

As promotions continue to gain momentum, expectations are steadily rising for Sky to make a warm impression at the box office upon its release.