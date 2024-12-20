Cong stages protest against Amit Shah’s remarks on Ambedkar

Visakhapatnam : Following instructions of the All India Congress committee, leaders of the city Congress staged a protest here on Thursday at the Ambedkar statuenear Dabagardens.

Opposing the remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the party cadre, raised slogans against the Union Minister and his disrespectful remarks.

Speaking on the occasion, city Congress president Piridi Bhagat said BJP and RSS were insult-ing Gandhi, Nehru, and the architect of the Constitution, Dr B R Ambedkar. He demanded that Amit Shah to take back his remarks and tender apologies to the people of the nation.

Youth Congress state president Rama Rao said that the BJP was belittling the Constitution and national leaders and the 140 crore people of the country would teach a befitting lesson to the BJP soon. Visakhapatnam East constituency in-charge Priyanka Dandi emphasised that the BJP and RSS were repeatedly disrespecting Gandhi, Nehru and Dr B R Ambedkar. “This should be seen as an attack on Dalits, minorities and the common people of the nation,” she stated, demanding that the Union minister should be removed from the cabinet with immediate effect. As part of the protest, the party leaders burnt an effigy of Amit Shah. West constituency in-charge K V Surya Narayana, senior party leaders Sodadasi Sudhakar, Chinnababu, Kasturi, Apparao, Jagan Murari, and women leaders were present.