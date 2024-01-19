Congress will secure 130 Assembly, 20 plus MP seats in 2024 elections: Chintha

Nellore: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Dr Chintha Mohan asserted that his party would reestablish government in Andhra Pradesh by securing 130 Assembly and 20 plus MP seats in the coming 2024 elections.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he pointed out that the State is witnessing severe anti-incumbency and the people vexed with the ruling government for the implementation of anti-people policies during its five-year tenure. Replying to a question that how Congress could retain power in 2024 election even after losing its existence after State bifurcation in 2014, he replied that anything can happen in politics as people are wishing Congress back to power.

Chintha Mohan disclosed that Congress will contest all 175 Assembly constituencies and all MP seats in the State in the coming elections under the leadership of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. He cleared that his party would contest the elections with the electoral alliance with Left parties.

He found fault with TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu of adopting double standards over having electoral alliance with BJP and demanded that Chandrababu should specify his party’s stand over the issue.

He criticised that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has no moral rights to unveil the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Vijayawada on Friday, as he was responsible for diverting SC Corporation funds of Rs 7,000 crore, meant for SCs.

The Congress leader appreciated Chief Election Commission (CEC) of its initiative in suspending Annamayya district Collector PS Girisha for encouraging bogus votes in 2019 MP elections.

He appealed the CEC to act firmly in coming 2024 elections also in the interest of people facilitating them to exercise their franchise in a free and fair manner.