Congress condemns Bobbili MLA comments against APCC chief YS Sharmila

Just In
Congress party condemns the statement that Bobbili MLA Sambhangi Venkata Chinnappala Naidu made against Sharmila and claimed that the YS family, to which Sharmila belongs, was disgraced when Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sharmila's brother, was imprisoned for 18 months
Congress party condemns the statement that Bobbili MLA Sambhangi Venkata Chinnappala Naidu made against Sharmila and claimed that the YS family, to which Sharmila belongs, was disgraced when Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sharmila's brother, was imprisoned for 18 months. They accuse the YS family of using their mother and sister for political gain and then discarding them once they came into power.
The Congress party praises PCC chief Sharmila for standing up for her family and campaigning for the YCP party. The speaker also criticizes Sharmila's actions as PCC chief, particularly regarding issues such as the alleged ban on sand mining mafias. The Congress party members who participated in the program include youth leaders Mandapaka Srinivasa Rao, activists Satya Adinarayana, Madanagiri Jagadish, among others.