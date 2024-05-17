  • Menu
A fusion of tradition and modern beats

Highlights

Prepare to embark on a journey of musical fusion as Prism, Hyderabad, presents a one-of-a-kind event featuring Sagar Waali Qawwali and DJ Chetas.

Prepare to embark on a journey of musical fusion as Prism, Hyderabad, presents a one-of-a-kind event featuring Sagar Waali Qawwali and DJ Chetas. On this unforgettable evening, experience the seamless blend of traditional Sufi melodies with modern beats that will captivate your soul and keep you dancing all night long.

Immerse yourself in the soul-stirring tunes of Sagar Waali Qawwali as they transport you to a realm of spiritual ecstasy with their timeless classics. Feel the rhythm pulse through your veins as DJ Chetas takes the stage, spinning the latest tracks to keep the energy high and the crowd grooving.

