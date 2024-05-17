Live
- Gift of Kilo silver wheel to Santoshimatha Goddess
- IPL 2024 RCB vs CSK: Rain likely to play spoilsport; teams’ win margin explained
- District SP Gaikwad sentenced six to two years in jail and fined Rs 2,000 each in Bhoomi Panchayat case
- We will take severe punishment for those who cheat girls by trusting them - Additional SP Rameshwar
- Drinking Methi Seeds Water on an Empty Stomach: A Natural Way to Manage Blood Sugar and Aid Weight Loss
- World Metrology Day 2024: Date, History, and Significance
- Mohini Ekadashi 2024: Date, Rituals, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, and Parana Timings
- Sreeleela redefines sensuality
- Buddha Purnima 2024: Transformative Teachings of Gautam Buddha
- Mumbai billboard crash accused Bhavesh Bhinde sent to police custody till May 26
Just In
A fusion of tradition and modern beats
Highlights
Prepare to embark on a journey of musical fusion as Prism, Hyderabad, presents a one-of-a-kind event featuring Sagar Waali Qawwali and DJ Chetas.
Prepare to embark on a journey of musical fusion as Prism, Hyderabad, presents a one-of-a-kind event featuring Sagar Waali Qawwali and DJ Chetas. On this unforgettable evening, experience the seamless blend of traditional Sufi melodies with modern beats that will captivate your soul and keep you dancing all night long.
Immerse yourself in the soul-stirring tunes of Sagar Waali Qawwali as they transport you to a realm of spiritual ecstasy with their timeless classics. Feel the rhythm pulse through your veins as DJ Chetas takes the stage, spinning the latest tracks to keep the energy high and the crowd grooving.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS