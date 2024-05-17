  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Life Style

Nightlife comes alive with DFAQ and celebrity guests at TOS

Nightlife comes alive with DFAQ and celebrity guests at TOS
x
Highlights

Step up your nightlife experience at TOS Club & Lounge, the newest hotspot in town that promises to elevate your evenings to new heights.

Step up your nightlife experience at TOS Club & Lounge, the newest hotspot in town that promises to elevate your evenings to new heights. Located in the heart of the city, Bnajara Hills, TOS Club & Lounge offers a dynamic atmosphere where music, food, and ambiance come together to create unforgettable memories.

Last weekend, club-goers were treated to an electrifying performance by DJ DFAQ, whose mesmerizing music had the crowd dancing all night long. Known for his exceptional talent and unique beats, DJ DFAQ left a lasting impression with his unforgettable set. Adding to the excitement, film actors Pawan Tej Konidela and his wife, anchor and actress Meghana, graced the club with their presence.

The celebrity couple enjoyed the delicious food and vibrant music, immersing themselves in the innovative lights setup that enhanced the overall experience.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X