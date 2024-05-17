Live
Just In
Nightlife comes alive with DFAQ and celebrity guests at TOS
Step up your nightlife experience at TOS Club & Lounge, the newest hotspot in town that promises to elevate your evenings to new heights. Located in the heart of the city, Bnajara Hills, TOS Club & Lounge offers a dynamic atmosphere where music, food, and ambiance come together to create unforgettable memories.
Last weekend, club-goers were treated to an electrifying performance by DJ DFAQ, whose mesmerizing music had the crowd dancing all night long. Known for his exceptional talent and unique beats, DJ DFAQ left a lasting impression with his unforgettable set. Adding to the excitement, film actors Pawan Tej Konidela and his wife, anchor and actress Meghana, graced the club with their presence.
The celebrity couple enjoyed the delicious food and vibrant music, immersing themselves in the innovative lights setup that enhanced the overall experience.