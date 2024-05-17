Bold and fabulous: Makeup artists ‘read lips’ to decide on the future of red

Whether it is the iconic Marilyn Monroe’s cherry-hued pout or Indian beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sending flame-like kisses with her ruby lips, the shades of ‘red’ are synonymous with sophistication, glamour and class.

Lighter shades such as nudes, pinks and peaches are currently in due to “natural” and “subtle” make-up trends. However, the classic “red lipstick” will never go out of vogue, say celebrity make-up artists.

“In recent times, the popularity of red lipstick has waned due to a shift towards more natural and subtle makeup trends. People are embracing minimalism and enhancing their features with softer, nude shades,” Penaz Mithuji, who has been the makeup artist for celebrities such as Late Irrfan Khan, Vidyut Jammwal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana and rapper Divine, told.

The pandemic, too, played spoilsport for lipstick lovers as it “has led to a focus on eye makeup rather than bold lip colours.” Mithuji minces no words when she sees the “bright” future of red.

“Classic trends have a way of resurging, so we’ll see a return of red lipsticks.”

Bollywood personalities, who are tagged as trendsetters, also choose natural hues over striking red lips, whether they are on or off the screen. Celebrity makeup artist Amrin Mukhi, however, mentions that there are many takers of the colour such as Deepika Padukone and veteran actress Rekha who own the shade.

“Red lips shall never go out of style! This glamorous, seductive and classic trend has had many takers from Marilyn Monroe to Elizabeth Taylor to the ‘Material Girl’ Madonna to our very own Rekhaji and Deepika Padukone and the list has them all,” Mukhi, who has worked with Esha Gupta, Shehnaaz Gill and Kritika Kamra among others, told.

She added: “We do try some very stunning variations in the bold mouth trend like deep berry or beautiful browns with rich undertones depending on the looks we are creating and the colour palette we are playing with.”

So, what makes the shade of red so popular among makeup artists?

Kinchangthui Bariamtak, who has shown magic on celebrities such as Ed Westwick, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Leone and Taapsee Pannu, to name a few, told that it has a “timeless appeal.”

“And its association with the colour of blood adds a certain allure and power to it. It’s definitely a classic choice in the world of fashion and beauty. It can and never will be out of fashion.”

Kinchangthui, who is famously called Kin, shared that lighter colours may be preferred depending on the trend, versatility, and preference.

Saikat Chakraborty, National Artist M.A.C Cosmetics India, strongly believes that red lips will always be a classic. However, he reasons why people are now opting for natural shades.

“It’s like one of those trends that never go out of style; however, red can be an intimidating or bold colour for many individuals’ personal style – therefore, naturally, people are tilting towards nudes or peachy/pink neutrals this season,” Chakraborty told. The reason nude lips are so popular – “versatility,” says Chakraborty, who added that it is easy to wear for everyday occasions.

He said: “More so for its versatility in terms of pairing it with outfits, other focus features of the face; example – a nude lip paired with a smoky eye balances out the look and imagine the same with a red lip – a blaring bold look.” “Nude lips can be easily incorporated for an everyday look, office look, a 90s Nudes version of red carpet look, to the movies, dates, practically anywhere – also, nude lips allow individuals to customise the level of nudeness on the basis of personal preference, (and) skin tone.”