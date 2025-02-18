Congress demands coalition govt to fulfill pre-poll promises in Kadapa

Congress demands coalition govt to fulfill pre-poll promises in KadapaThe Congress party of Kadapa district organized a mass protest today, calling for the coalition government (TDP+Jana Sena+BJP) to implement all the pre-election promises. The "Thali Bhajao" campaign, where loud sounds were created with plates and spoons, was conducted in front of the District Collector's office, led by District Congress President Mrs. N.D. Vijaya Jyoti, at the behest of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President Mrs. Y.S. Sharmila Reddy.

In speaking with journalists, Vijaya Jyoti pointed out that 8 months and 6 days have passed since the coalition government came to power (from 12 June, 2024, to 18 February, 2025). She added that, aside from welfare pensions and free gas, all other promises and schemes outlined in the election are yet to be fulfilled, with the government supposedly squandering time with plans and committees.

Vijaya Jyoti targeted in particular the inaction on the "Super Six" proposals advocated by the coalition, namely:

1. Creating 20 lakh jobs for youth or an unemployment allowance of Rs. 3000 per month for each student.

2. Giving Rs. 15,000 annually to each student going to school and Rs. 15,000 to each child studying at home.

3. Providing a financial aid of Rs. 20,000 annually to all farmers.

4. Providing Rs. 1,500 a month to all women (18-59 years of age).

5. Free bus travel for women.

She added that, out of the above mentioned, only one cylinder free of cost has been provided.

"The coalition promised 143 things, including the Super Six. Were any of those fulfilled?" Vijaya Jyoti asked, attacking the government for what it perceived as an absence of follow-through. She specifically mentioned the broken promise of free travel on RTC buses to women, adding that it was a betrayal of those who had voted on the basis of the coalition's pledge.".

The District Congress President also questioned the withdrawal of 1.80 lakh social security pensions and the subsequent hike of Rs. 1,000 and cautioned against further withdrawal of pensions, which could hit 7.7 to 8 lakh people.

In addition, she accused the government of borrowing a loan of Rs. 1.30 lakh crore after assuming power, and asked how the money is being spent, saying that there has been no tangible development or welfare enhancement.

Vijaya Jyoti cautioned the government against making any move to relocate the University of Architecture and Fine Arts from Kadapa.

She also condemned the central BJP government for ignoring the people's welfare. In the next few days, she stated that the party will initiate struggles to execute the election promises, and urged the promise of establishing a steel factory under the banner of SAIL to be fulfilled.

The Congress party called for the Super Six schemes to be implemented immediately and threatened more public unrest.

The protest schedule was joined by many party leaders such as city president Afzal Khan, Kadapa Assembly Coordinator Bandi Jakaraiah, Jammalamadugu Assembly Coordinator Shiva Mohan Reddy, Kamalapuram Assembly Coordinator Ashok Reddy, Pulivendula Assembly Coordinator Dhruva Kumar Reddy, PCC General Secretary Ali Khan, Youth Congress District Presidents Bandi Sumanth Kumar, Kadiri Prasad Goud Kethireddy and Tirupati Assembly Coordinator





.