Congress lambasts 'empty hand' to AP in budget

Vijayawada: Lambasting the Union budget for showing empty hand to the state of Andhra Pradesh, president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee Dr Sake Sailajanath said that it was atrocious not to grant Special Category Status (SCS) to AP.

He said in a statement here on Tuesday that the NDA government, which had completely destroyed the life of the common man starting with demonetisation and various other policies, is now singing the song of Digital Bharat.

The PCC chief said that the Union budge had disappointed the people in general and BC, SC, ST and Minorities farmers, the poor and finally employees in particular. The budget did injustice also to MSMEs.

There was no allocation in the budget for the agriculture sector and the farmers, he said. "No help to the handloom sector or handloom workers."

Employees and the small traders are deeply disappointed with the budget by not increasing the standard deduction, the PCC chief said.

Moreover, the budget did not take any measures to improve the medical infrastructure in the backdrop of Coronavirus pandemic.

Though the Union finance minister announced that 60 lakh jobs would be created in the next five years, yet the government is sending home employees by privatising the public sector.

The PCC chief lambasted the YSRCP members for remaining mute spectator in Lok Sabha though their party president said that they would make the Centre to bow to their demands. The regional parties are virtually throwing people into drastic conditions both socially and economically.

Dr Sailajanath pointed out that is it not treachery not to address the issues of special category status, revenue deficit, Visakha railway Zone, and no fund allocation to Polavaram and to the capital city.