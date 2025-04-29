Congress leader brutally murdered at Anantapur-Kurnool border

Anantapur: A congress leader was brutally murdered near the Guntakal railway bridge, located on the Anantapur-Kurnool district border. Alur congress in-charge Lakshminarayana (58) was attacked and killed by unidentified assailants using a tipper truck and hunting sickles. His son, Vinod, sustained serious injuries during the assault. The incident has created a sensation across Anantapur district. Lakshminarayana was also serving as the Rayalaseema regional president of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS). At the time of the attack, he was traveling in an Innova car.

According to sources, unidentified persons chased Lakshminarayana’s vehicle with a tipper truck. Near the Chippagiri bridge in Guntakal town, the assailants rammed the tipper into his car, causing it to crash and overturn near a railway bridge. Trapped inside the vehicle, Lakshminarayana was attacked by the assailants who then dragged him out and brutally hacked him to death with hunting sickles. Following the incident, many Lakshminarayana’s supporters rushed to the scene.

Police arrived promptly, examined the area, and shifted the body to the Guntakal Government Hospital for postmortem.

Responding to the incident, Anantapur District Congress President Y. Madhusudhan Reddy strongly condemned the killing, calling it a cowardly act. He demanded strict punishment for the perpetrators and criticized the state government, stating that law and order have completely deteriorated in Andhra Pradesh