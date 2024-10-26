Congress leader concerned over rise in prices of essentials

Visakhapatnam: Poverty is increasing steeply and middleclass people are getting into debt trap and becoming helpless in India, said Congress general secretary Mula Venkata Rao.

Addressing the media in the city, he said that the Centre should ensure that the rates of essential commodities are within the reach of the common man.

Further, he said that if poverty is eradicated, then why is the Central government extending free supply of food grains in the country. Several middleclass families are trapped in debt and they go to private hospitals as facilities at government hospitals are poor, Venkata Rao lamented.

Reaching top place in global economic position should not be the criterion to the leaders but they must work towards providing employment opportunities to the youth, he said. The suicide rate is also increasing at an alarming pace as the workers from unorganised sectors are unable to cope with the rising prices of essential commodities, he added.