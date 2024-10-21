Congress Party Demands Free Bus Travel for Women in Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa: In a display of unity and determination, Vijaya Jyoti, the district president of the Congress party, led a rally demanding free bus travel for women across the state. Speaking from a Yarraguntla bus while traveling with fellow female passengers, Jyoti voiced concerns over the lack of action from the state's government since Chandrababu Naidu took office four months ago.

Women across Andhra Pradesh are increasingly frustrated by the government’s inaction on the free bus travel initiative, which was swiftly implemented in neighboring Telangana and Karnataka. “What are the difficulties in implementing this scheme? It's been four months since the new government took over, and there is still no word on free travel for women,” Jyoti remarked, pointing out that approximately 20 lakh women travel daily across the state.

Financial implications of the initiative were also highlighted, with Jyoti calculating that the state could lose Rs. 300 crores in revenue each month from women’s travel fares. She questioned, “Are you afraid that you will have to give this Rs. 300 crores to the RTC? Voted by women, can’t you spend this amount for them?”

In her address, Jyoti underscored that free bus travel would significantly enhance women’s safety and mobility, branding the initiative as a low-cost and high-impact solution. She warned the government that, without swift action, essential support for women would continue to be delayed, questioning the administration's commitment during the next five years.

The rally also called for the provision of free gas cylinders, emphasizing women's need for security and support. To amplify their demands, the Congress party plans to send a large number of postcards to the Chief Minister, urging immediate implementation of free bus travel for women.

Notable figures who participated in the rally included former women state vice-president Shyamalamma, former PCC vice-president Bandi Zakaria, Youth Congress state vice-president Sushil Kumar, and other prominent social activists. The Congress party remains steadfast in its demand for the government to act promptly in addressing the needs of women in the state.