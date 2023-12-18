Congress will return to power at Centre & State: Kotturu

Kurnool: Congress senior leader Kotturu Satyanarayana Gupta reiterated that his party will come to power both at the Centre and at the State in the coming elections.

Speaking to The Hans India here on Sunday, Gupta said people are vexed with the ruling parties at the Centre and State and waiting for the election to teach a befitting lesson. People, who had seen ‘Indiramma Rajyam’, are wishing to welcome it once again.

Reminding the slogan ‘Gareebi hatao, desh ko bacaho’ during former PM Indira Gandhi’s period, but now it is ‘Modi ko hatao, desh ko bachao’ and ‘YSRCP vaddura, Congress muddura’. ‘With this slogan, we will go ahead to bring back the golden governance of Congress party.’

Gupta said Congress has already captured two States - Telangana and Karnataka – and only two States are left, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Claiming that people of these two States are more inclined towards Congress, the BJP government has cheated the AP people in the name of according Special Category Status and YSRCP betrayed the employees with the implementation of PRC. Stating that the general election to Lok Sabha and Assembly are likely to hold a month before the scheduled time, Congress leader Gupta called upon the people not to fall prey to the parties that lure with fancy schemes.