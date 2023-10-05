Live
- Rajamahendravaram: World Space Week celebrations from today
- PL Stock Report: Westlife Foodworld (WESTLIFE IN) - Company Update – Near term demand pressures, LT story intact - Downgrade to 'HOLD'
- Constable along with family commits suicide in Kadapa
- National Poetry Day
- Visakhapatnam: A host of events to mark ‘World Space Week Celebrations 2023’
- 3 Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in October 2023: Samsung Galaxy M14 5G and more
- Vizianagaram: 27,000 new houses mooted at ZP meet
- Regional sarees for the win
- ACB court to begin hearing Naidu's bail petition in a while, AAG Ponnavolu arrives at court
- Visakhapatnam: Impressive weaves and crafts on display
Just In
Constable along with family commits suicide in Kadapa
Highlights
Four members of the same family, including Venkateshwarlu, who was a Head Constable in Kadapa Two Town police station have died by suicide.
In a tragic incident that took place in Kadapa Co-operative Colony, four members of the same family, including Venkateshwarlu, who was a Head Constable in Kadapa Two Town police station have died by suicide.
Venkateshwarlu allegedly shot his wife and two children before committing suicide. The police have responded to the incident, registered a case, and are currently conducting an investigation.
Such incidents are deeply unfortunate, and it is essential to provide support to those affected by mental health issues.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS