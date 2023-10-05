  • Menu
Constable along with family commits suicide in Kadapa

x
Highlights

Four members of the same family, including Venkateshwarlu, who was a Head Constable in Kadapa Two Town police station have died by suicide.

In a tragic incident that took place in Kadapa Co-operative Colony, four members of the same family, including Venkateshwarlu, who was a Head Constable in Kadapa Two Town police station have died by suicide.

Venkateshwarlu allegedly shot his wife and two children before committing suicide. The police have responded to the incident, registered a case, and are currently conducting an investigation.

Such incidents are deeply unfortunate, and it is essential to provide support to those affected by mental health issues.

