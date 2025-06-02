Constable posts written exam held; SP inspects centres

Tirupati: District Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju conducted an inspection of various centres in Tirupati where the written examination for constable posts was held on Sunday. The SP visited exam centres including Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Sri Padmavati Degree Women’s College, SV College of Engineering, and Annamacharya Engineering College to oversee the security and exam arrangements.

During the inspection, the SP reviewed the security arrangements at the centres, ensuring that police personnel were efficiently managing the process. He provided several guidelines to the staff, emphasising the importance of maintaining order and vigilance throughout the examination.

Police personnel ensured that each candidate entered the centres through a queue system and underwent a thorough security check using metal detectors. The SP also inspected the process of collecting fingerprint data from candidates as part of the biometric verification procedure. He observed the functioning of the system and instructed the staff on its smooth operation.

He also interacted with the exam officials to understand the ongoing procedures and offered specific suggestions to enhance the conduct of the examination. Emphasizing the need for strict vigilance, the SP directed the officers to ensure no untoward incidents occurred during the examination. He further advised the staff to remain alert until the exam concluded to maintain a secure and peaceful environment.