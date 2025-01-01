Constable selection tests underway

Anantapur: District SP Jagadeesh is overseeing the preliminary physical fitness examination for the recruitment of constables at the local Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy stadium.

Giving no scope to external interference, the tests were being conducted using ultra-modern RFID computer technology for the PMT and PET examination, the SP said.

He cautioned against approaching middlemen for the constable appointments and advised the candidates to complain to police number 100 if anyone approached them offering safe passage in the examination.

Those who passed in the written examination have been called for physical fitness examination. If anyone had any doubts on the examination, they can go for appeal on January 17.

The physical examinations will continue up to January 17, 2025.

As many as 5,242 men and 1,237 women applied for the constable posts. In all, 6,479 candidates applied. The candidates were subjected to 1600 and 100 metres run and long jump etc.