Constant vigil on Munneru, Krishna flood: Collector

Vijayawada: Following heavy rains in Telangana region, floodwaters are flowing into Munneru river. On Thursday, NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha, Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhara Babu, Nandigama MLA Thangirala Sowmya, and Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank (KDCCB) Chairman Nettem Raghuram inspected the rising water levels at Keesara Bridge and various other areas along Munneru under Nandigama and Jaggayyapeta Assembly constituencies. They, along with Water Resources Department officials, reviewed flood inflows at Munneru and Keesara.

Officials have alerted residents of 40 villages along Munneru and all precautionary measures are in place. Village secretariats and schools have been readied as temporary shelters, and people will be shifted to rehabilitation centres if necessary. The team also inspected flood flows in streams at Polampalli, Lingala, and nearby areas, issuing directions to field-level staff. Departments including National Highways, R&B, Irrigation, Revenue, and Police are working in close coordination. Alternative road routes have been arranged to ensure uninterrupted vehicular movement.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Dr Lakshmisha said the administration is maintaining a constant vigil on flood flows in Munneru and Krishna rivers, and that officials are on full alert to prevent any untoward incidents. He added that special attention is being given to flood conditions in Krishna, Munneru, Kattaleru, Wyra, and Paleru rivers.

Reassuring farmers, the Collector said there is no need for concern, as the government would provide compensation to every farmer, who suffers crop loss, based on final assessment reports. He emphasised that the government, under the guidance of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is committed to the welfare and wellbeing of farmers. He further stated that floodwaters might reach Prakasam Barrage, and warnings have been issued to residents in upstream and downstream areas. Police Commissioner Rajesekhara Babu said that heavy rainfall was recorded in Khammam and Warangal districts of Telangana. In view of this, the police have been alerting people for the past two days.