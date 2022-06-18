Constitutional rights violated: Minister Kala Venkata Rao

Visakhapatnam : People of Andhra Pradesh are witnessing horrible governance, alleged TDP former minister Kala Venkata Rao.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, he alleged that constitutional rights were being violated in AP.

He said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's visit to North Andhra districts was a grand success and that the people in the region extended support to him like they did during the NTR's regime.

During the previous TDP rule, development and welfare were given top priority. But the situation in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government is different, he pointed out.

Venkata Rao reminded that only NTR and Naidu did justice to all the communities and that the TDP was the party that favoured BCs and Dalits.

Former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said it was not appropriate to make remarks against the TDP chief on his North Andhra tour. He said the YSRCP leaders who had been involved in scams have no right to criticise Naidu.

Bandaru said he was ready for a debate on the development of North Andhra and no matter how many came from the ruling party, he would debate alone.

TDP former MLAs Palla Srinivasa Rao, V Anitha, Gandi Babji and P Govind Satyanarayana, Anakapalli parliamentary constituency president Budha Naga Jagadeesh, among others were present.