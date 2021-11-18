Construct additional classrooms at required locations, officials told

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to focus on construction of additional classrooms at required locations to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) in next academic year.



During at review meeting held at his camp office here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister instructed officials to prepare an action plan regarding construction of additional classrooms and start works immediately. He also asked the officials to identify required number of teachers.

The main purpose of NEP is to keep the teacher-student ratio rational and ensure subject-wise teachers. The officials informed the Chief Minister that NEP will be implemented in three phases over the three academic years 2021–22 to 2022–23 and 2023–24 and added that 25,396 primary schools will be merged into UP (Upper Primary) schools and high schools. They said 2,663 primary schools were merged this academic year in first phase covering 2,05,071 students under NEP. A total of 9.5 lakh students were covered under New Education Policy for this academic year.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the CBSE has given nod for affiliation of 1,092 schools for 2021–22 academic year and added that the students will write CBSE 10th Class Board exams for the first time in academic year 2024-25. They said only 24,000 schools have CBSE affiliation globally and it's a record that CBSE affiliation is given to 1,092 schools in an academic year to a single State in a country.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to increase the efficiency of District Institute for Education and Training (DIET) institutions and said teachers should be given best quality training.

Aided schools: The Chief Minister reiterated that surrendering of aided schools to the State government was completely voluntary and the intention was to help the managements, teachers and students of aided institutions by improving the educational standards.

He said if managements hand over the institutions that they are unable to run, the government will revive them and the names of the donors will be retained safeguarding the management ideals. He said even those institutions that earlier opted to surrender institutions or only teachers can reconsider their decision.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to focus on maintenance of toilets in schools and conduct regular inspections. He said Head Masters should strive to provide quality education, ensure provision of midday meals and other facilities.