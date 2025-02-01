Construction of govt edu buildings accelerated

Bethamcherla (Nandyal): The construction of several government educational institution buildings in Bethamcherla, including the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Gurukulam School, ITI College, Valmiki Bhavan, MSME building units, and the renovation of the R&B Guest House, is nearing completion. District Collector G Rajakumari has assured that any remaining work will be expedited to ensure early operationalisation.

On Friday, Collector Rajakumari inspected the ongoing construction projects in Bethamcherla mandal and reviewed their progress.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector highlighted that the BC Residential School, being built at a cost of Rs 36 crore, the MSME building unit at Rs 5.5 crore, the ITI Junior College at Rs 7.5 crore, the BC Community Valmiki Bhavan at Rs 2 crore, and the R&B Guest House renovation at Rs 80 lakh, have all reached their final stages.

She assured that any pending bills will be reported to the government, and necessary steps will be taken to complete the work promptly.

The Collector noted that 148 toilets at the BC Residential School are now equipped with running water. Drinking water facility has also been provided at the school. She also instructed APSPDCL officials to ensure uninterrupted elec-tricity supply, despite pending electricity bills, to avoid any inconvenience for students.

Emphasising the importance of quality education for the 441 students at the school, the Collector directed head-masters to implement a mentorship system where each teacher takes responsibility of a student to help achieve a 100% pass rate.

The inspection was attended by R&B SE Sridhar Reddy, district industries manager Jawahar Babu and other officials.