Consuming well-cooked chicken, eggs safe: Collector Nagarani

Bhimavaram: West Godavari district collector Chadalawada Nagarani said that well-cooked chicken and eggs can be consumed without any objection in areas other than that of those infected with the bird flu virus. The process of burying infected chickens will continue in a scientific manner, she said.

She made a surprise inspection of G Krishna Nandam Poultry in Velpur village of Tanuku mandal on Thursday. She enquired about the chicken burial work being carried out under the auspices of RRT teams in the chicken sheds. She asked how they are being buried and whether they have been given antiviral drugs.

Speaking to reporters, collector Nagarani said that the process of burying virus-infected chickens in five sheds in Velpur G Krishna Nandam Poultry is continuing on a war-footing under the auspices of RRT teams. She said that 22 rapid response teams including veterinarians have been formed to manage this process.

She said that the chickens infected with the virus were killed and buried in a pit by adding one layer of chickens and one layer of lime, layer by layer. The chickens were buried in a completely scientific manner, adding sodium chloride and potassium permanganate.

She said that there were about 20,000 chickens in the poultry. She said that after the chickens were buried, the chicken feathers in the sheds will be cleaned with fire guns and then the sheds will be completely disinfected.

She said that anti-viral drugs have also been provided to the RR teams, and she has also instructed DM&HO to conduct health tests for people in nearby urban and rural areas. She said that the government has also paid special attention to this matter and is providing suggestions and advice from time-to-time.

Responding to a reporter’s question about the fact that chicken meat and eggs should not be eaten at all, collector said that the state government had discussed with the Centre and scientists and that well-cooked chicken meat and eggs can be consumed without any objection in all areas except one km from the infected area.

She also said that there is no truth in the news that humans have been infected with the virus. Such symptoms have not been recorded anywhere, and there is no need for people to panic. The district administration has taken full measures in this matter, collector said.

RDO Khatib Kausar Bhano, District Animal Husbandry Officer Dr K Muralikrishna, District In-charge Medical and Health Officer Dr B Bhanu Nayak, Tahsildar DVSS Ashok Verma, MPDO R Lohit Jayasagar, Animal Husbandry officers of various mandals, medical experts, technical team, medical staff, and others were present.