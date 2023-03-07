Contact officials on dog menace: Nellore civic chief

Municipal Commissioner D Haritha said that strict measures are being taken to control stray dogs in all divisions and requested the people to send complaints against dog menace through WhatsApp 9553219996 to the officials.





The commissioner held a review meeting with officials of all departments on Monday and suggested that the various services provided by the civic body should be completed within stipulated time. She also instructed the sanitation officials to raise awareness among the traders on the necessity of trade licences issued by the municipal corporation and bring all shops across the city under the ambit of licences. As part of the Clean Andhra Pradesh programme (CLAP), waste should be collected from every household in a planned manner and special attention should be paid to the collection of user charges. The Commissioner directed the officials to collect the tax dues of various advertisement agencies in a planned manner and work towards enhancing the revenue of the Corporation. Officials and staff should monitor that advertising agencies strictly follow the guidelines prescribed by the civic body for advertising bodies.





The Commissioner suggested that the authorities should ensure that these agencies strictly adhere to the quality standards in setting up huge hoardings and monitor the installation of advertisements without causing inconvenience to public. Haritha directed the secretariat admins, VROs and planning secretaries to coordinate and expedite the re-survey works and include all the details in the survey in a comprehensive manner.





She suggested that the re-survey works should be completed sachivalayam-wise and the records should be protected. She warned that weekend targets should be set for sachivalayam secretaries in tax collections and show-cause notices should be issued to those who do not meet the targets. Deputy Commissioner Chennudu, senior officials of all departments and sachivalyaam staff members participated in the review meeting.



