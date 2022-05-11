Continues rains due to Asani cyclone in Kakinada and Konaseema districts

Kakinada: Consequent on the Asani cyclone there have been continuous torrential rains in several parts of Kakinada and Konaseema districts. High tidal waves off the sea at Kakinada – Uppada caused panic among the people. The sea is very rough from Nemam – Konapappet coast. The sea at Kakinada shore is very rough and the high tidal waves touch the Kakinada to Uppada road. And the sea water crossed the Geo Tube wall and touched the Uppada road. In Konapapapet and U. Kothapalli mandal fishermen moved their boats to safer places. The sea water is overflowing on the road at Uppada . Many areas in Kakinada people faced a lot of hardship owing to the failure of the power supply. In view of lack of prior intimation regarding non power supply people felt unhappy and indignant.



On the other hand, the paddy farmers are worried a lot as they fear that rains may damage their produce. After harvesting of the yield, the paddy was being dried in the open in fields. According to sources, 30 to 40 percent of the yield has been harvested in Kakinada district and the remaining were still standing.



Kakinada District Collector Krithika Shukla and Konaseema District Collector Himanshu Shukla have given the clear cut instructions for immediate repair works to restore electricity, water supply and road connectivity. In view of lack of prior intimation regarding non power supply people felt unhappy and indignant.

District Revenue Officer K. Sridhar Reddy said that according to the instructions of the District Collector Krithika Shukla during the Asani cyclone they were given the instructions to the officials to close the traffic movement at Kakinada – Uppada beach roads. He said that all precautionary measures have been taken prior to the advent of the Asani cyclone. He also added that there have been incessant rains since Wednesday.

Man dies as hut collapses due to blasting wind coupled with heavy rain in Konaseema district.

A 43- year old man was killed after his hut collapsed due to blasting wind coupled with heavy rain at the Kamanagaruvu village in Amalapuram rural of Konaseema district in the early hours of Wednesday. He was identified as Vakapalli Srinivasa Rao (43). He was fast asleep when the hut collapsed on him. His wife and two daughters who were also sleeping in the hut escaped miraculously. Transport Minister Pinipe Viswaroop called on the bereaved family and consoled them and assured them of financial assistance.