Contract employees elect new executive body

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh contract and outsourced employees’ association has elected a new state executive body with 15 members at a meeting held at the Revenue Bhavan here.

K Suman has been elected as the president of the executive body and E Madhubabu as the general secretary.

P Sivasaida Rao is associate president and CH Ramana Murthy is the treasurer.

AP JAC chairman Bopparaju attended as the chief guest. AP JAC Amaravati organising secretary B Kishore Kumar was the election observer and AP Grama and village ward secretariats association leaders V Arlaiah and APJAC Amaravati leader P Ravi Prasad supervised the elections.

AP JAC, Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu has demanded the NDA Coalition government to implement the welfare schemes to the contract and outsourced employees working in the government departments in the state.

He said the Coalition parties in their manifesto had announced plans to implement the welfare schemes to the outsourced and contract employees. The YSRCP government had stopped the welfare schemes to the contract and outsourced employees, who attended the state meeting at Revenue Bhavan on Wednesday.