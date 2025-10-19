Contribute to promoting pollution-free society: Collector

Machilipatnam (Krishna district): Krishna District Collector D K Balaji has urged citizens to minimise vehicle use and actively contribute to building an air and noise pollution-free society.

As part of the Swarnandhra Swachh Andhra programme, an awareness cycle rally was organised on Saturday morning from the Zilla Parishad Convention Hall to the Three Sthambhala Centre via Koneru Centre in Machilipatnam.

The District Collector, along with officials and employees from various government departments, participated in the rally to promote eco-friendly practices and encourage citizens to reduce pollution. At the Three Pillar Center, the participants took a pledge to support the Swarnandhra Swachh Andhra initiative.

District Collector Balaji and District Revenue Officer K Chandrasekhara Rao came to the office on bicycles to set an example. Later, the Collector and officials took part in a cleanliness drive at the premises of the District Animal Husbandry Department, removing weeds and garbage from the surrounding area. Addressing the participants, the Collector said that in the past, people commonly walked or cycled to nearby places, which kept them healthy and reduced pollution. However, the rising use of personal vehicles has led to increasing air and noise pollution, causing health problems and environmental degradation.

He also highlighted the impact of excessive use of air-conditioners and refrigerators, which contribute to ozone layer depletion and global warming. He urged people to opt for electric vehicles, conserve energy, and act responsibly toward protecting the environment.

After the rally, the Collector visited the Anna Canteen at the Three Pillar Center, personally checked food quality, and had breakfast with the public.

Machilipatnam Market Committee Chairman Kunche Durga Prasad (Nani), Machilipatnam Municipal Commissioner Bapiraju, Pollution Control Board EE Srinivasa Rao, ZP CEO Kannamanayudu, and several district officials, students, and citizens participated in the event.