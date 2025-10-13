Live
Convene meeting, demand Amaravati farmers
Guntur: Amaravati Capital Farmers Joint Action Committee demanded that the government convene a meeting with the Amaravati farmers who gave their lands for the construction of state capital Amaravati.
Addressing the media here on Sunday, the JAC president Madala Srinivas urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to take steps to conduct a meeting with the farmers of Amaravati and solve their problems immediately. He said, “We decided to give the coalition government six months’ time to act but lower-level officials in the CRDA are creating new problems and collecting money from farmers.” He further said that there are several issues such as assigned lands and plots affected by road alignments. He recalled that the CM clearly said that farmers of each village should get plots within their own village limits. However, these instructions are not being implemented at the lower level.