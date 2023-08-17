Cooperation sought for house-to-house survey

Kadapa (YSR district): District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju urged the political parties to extend their cooperation to the administration for the smooth conduct of ongoing house-to-house survey related to electoral search in the district. Addressing a meeting with EROs, AEROs and leaders of various political parties here on Wednesday, the Collector clarified that the administration is keen on conducting electoral search in a highly transparent manner. He specified the administration will not tolerate the officials, against whom, if public complains of exclusion of their name from voter list without showing proper cause. The Collector ordered that only Booth Level Assistants (BLA) must accompany Booth Level Officers (BLO) during survey as others were not permitted to participate in the house-to-house survey. He instructed constituency and mandal level special officers to confine to monitoring the situation as per guidelines by meeting the BLOs under the purview of polling centres.

At the same time, Collector Vijaya Rama Raju asked local political leaders to extend support to BLOs during survey to avoid irregularities in the procedure. He said as per the guidelines of Election Commission of India (ECI), new voter list would be announced by January 2024.

The Collector has ordered the BLOs must compulsory upload the details of survey like migration, shifting, new enrollment, exclusion etc to ensure transparency. The survey should be completed by August 21, he added. RDOs of Kadapa, Badvel, Jammalamadugu and Pulivendula, leaders of various political parties attended the meeting.