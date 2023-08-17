Live
- Apple iPhone 15 series features leak online; What we expect
- People of Telangana want KCR as CM once again-Harish Rao
- MLAs appeal to CM to give permission for pending projects before BBMP elections
- Shiv Thakare eyes big screen after being on back-to-back reality shows
- Daisy Shah says she has 'learnt the dos and don'ts of television' with 'KKK13'
- Banks facing structural issues: Fitch Ratings
- Hyderabad 2nd most expensive housing market in India
- Youth sentenced to 16 days imprisonment for misbehaving with woman
- TN to set up zero liquid discharge facilities in textile clusters to prevent pollution
- People express their grievances during Jana Vani
Just In
Cooperation sought for house-to-house survey
Kadapa (YSR district): District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju urged the political parties to extend their cooperation to the administration for the...
Kadapa (YSR district): District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju urged the political parties to extend their cooperation to the administration for the smooth conduct of ongoing house-to-house survey related to electoral search in the district. Addressing a meeting with EROs, AEROs and leaders of various political parties here on Wednesday, the Collector clarified that the administration is keen on conducting electoral search in a highly transparent manner. He specified the administration will not tolerate the officials, against whom, if public complains of exclusion of their name from voter list without showing proper cause. The Collector ordered that only Booth Level Assistants (BLA) must accompany Booth Level Officers (BLO) during survey as others were not permitted to participate in the house-to-house survey. He instructed constituency and mandal level special officers to confine to monitoring the situation as per guidelines by meeting the BLOs under the purview of polling centres.
At the same time, Collector Vijaya Rama Raju asked local political leaders to extend support to BLOs during survey to avoid irregularities in the procedure. He said as per the guidelines of Election Commission of India (ECI), new voter list would be announced by January 2024.
The Collector has ordered the BLOs must compulsory upload the details of survey like migration, shifting, new enrollment, exclusion etc to ensure transparency. The survey should be completed by August 21, he added. RDOs of Kadapa, Badvel, Jammalamadugu and Pulivendula, leaders of various political parties attended the meeting.