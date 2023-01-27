Coordinated efforts for development sought

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Highest priority is being given to medical, education, agriculture, housing and other important sectors in the district and the goal is to make the district top in all fields with coordinated efforts, stated District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha.

She attended as the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations organised on Arts College premises and unfurled the national flag.

Later addressing the participants, the Collector said that village and ward secretariat system was established to bring governance closer to the people and districts were re-divided with the aim of decentralisation of governance. Stating that East Godavari district was set up with Rajamahendravaram as its headquarters on April 4, 2022, and it is a matter of pride that Rajamahendravaram, with a rich history, is the headquarters of this district.

Collector Madhavi Latha described various development activities in her speech on this occasion. 'Navaratnalu scheme is aimed at public welfare and implemented for the development, welfare and high standard of living. The reforms implemented by the State government in agriculture and allied sectors are exemplary. To support farmers, Rs 435 crore was given to 1.34 lakh farmers in the district under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan; and an interest subsidy of Rs 5 crore was given to 27,183 farmers under YSR Zero Interest Crop Loans scheme.'

According to the Collector, 25,869 dairy cattle was distributed to the beneficiaries under Jagananna Pala Velluva scheme. Rs 15.97 crore has been provided to 198 beneficiaries to double fishermen income.

Rs 64.90 crore has been distributed to 2,30,858 people under YSR Pension scheme. As many as 10,756 beneficiaries were granted new pensions from January 1, 2023.

She said that 150 MBBS seats would be made available by 2023-24 through the Government Medical College being built in the district at a cost of Rs 470 crore.

As part of the family physician programme, launched on October 21 in the district, 68 medical officers and allied staff have provided medical services to 80,000 people, she said. As part of Dr YSR Aarogyasri scheme, 26,670 surgical treatments have been provided at a cost of Rs 52 crore and 57,000 people were served through 18 mobile medical services, the Collector added.

Madhavi Latha said that house plots have been distributed to 1.46 lakh people and construction of 63,000 houses has been undertaken at a cost of Rs 113.48 crore. Construction of 12,000 houses has been completed so far. To provide 55 litres of drinking water per person by 2024, a total 1.73 lakh taps will be installed in 413 areas, she explained.

The Collector stated that 315 secretariat buildings, 251 RBKs and 172 YSR Health Clinic buildings have been completed in the district. A sum of Rs 365.42 crore was sanctioned for 75 repair works of 1331 kms of roads in the district.

She said that the Havelock Bridge in Rajamahendravaram will be developed in terms of tourism with Rs 12 crore funds. Development works of temple tourism and Kadiapulanka Nursery areas have been completed. A smart drainage system is being set up with Rs 82.16 crore and a 5 MLD sewage treatment plant with Rs 18 crore in Rajamahendravaram area. Kambala Cheruvu Park is being developed with Rs 5 crore.

District in-charge Minister and BC Welfare and Cinematography Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna, MP Margani Bharat Ram, MLA Jakkampudi Raja, Joint Collector N Tej Bharat, Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Kumar and others shared the dais.

On the occasion of Republic Day, the Collector presented awards to the district officers of various departments. JC Tej Bharat, Commissioner Dinesh Kumar, DRO G Narasimhulu, RDOs A Chaitra Varshini, S Malli Babu, District Agriculture Officer S Madhava Rao, DPRO I Kasaih, DSO Prasada Rao, District Fire Officer Martin Luther King, DWAMA PD G Ramgopal, DEO S Abraham and others received awards.