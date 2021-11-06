Cops leave big fish, catch tribals to arrest ganja trade

Kakinada: The tribals of Chinturu agency on the Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh borders have been caught in the web of ganja trade in recent years.

In the ganja trade that originates in the Naxal-hit bordering forests, many tribal youth landed up in the prisons while the kingpins or the prime investors are roaming free. The irony is that the tribals who are reportedly involved in the ganja cultivation are not fully aware of the financial potential of the crop. The prime beneficiaries, on the other hand, export the ganja to various States across the nation.

According to sources, there are two types of ganja being cultivated in the Agency areas. Seelavathi and non-Seelavathi. Seelavathi ganja is in high demand and considered as A-grade variety.

Due to the government's apathy, a section of tribal people are not able to get caste certificates and it is forcing them to indulge in ganja cultivation. According to sources, a section of tribes migrated to Andhra Pradesh Agency area from Odisha for their livelihood 50 years ago. But, the Andhra Pradesh government is not issuing caste certificates pertaining to schedule tribes. Though they are studying in the local schools, they are not been given seats in tribal residential schools due to lack of ST certificates.

The youths say that though they have made several appeals to the officials, they did not even take care of them and did not issue the caste certificate. They are not applying any welfare schemes to them.

In these circumstances, it is difficult to lead their life. "So, we are going to work on a daily basis to cultivate ganja in dense forest areas. The ganja cultivators are giving only Rs 200 to Rs 300 per day and we are living with the meagre income," the tribals say.

"The police are not chasing or catching the ganja cultivators and owners investing in crop. But they are booking cases against us,"complains a youth.

"How can the police prevent the ganja cultivation without nabbing the real owners and real ganja smugglers," he questioned.

According to officials, an investment of Rs 50,000 per acre gives a dividend of Rs 5 to 8 lakh. A yield of 600 kg ganja is realised from one acre of land. There is a lot of demand for ganja cultivated in Andhra Pradesh. This ganja is exported to Telangana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and other States besides international destinations.

On Wednesday, East Godavari police and Special Enforcement Bureau led by the District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath with the support of local people destroyed ganja cultivated in 8 acres of land in the dense forest area in Odiya Camp under Motugudem police station limits.

SP Ravindranath Babu said that tribal people in the agency would be created awareness on the bad impacts of ganja cultivation and they would be trained in different professions for employment.

The SP stated that the tribals are innocent but the criminals will be taken to task as soon as possible. He said that the innocent tribals have no awareness of the laws pertaining to the cultivation of ganja. He also stated that awareness will be created among them and job opportunities will also be provided to them.

The SP cautioned that those who are financing for the cultivation will be taken to task and severe punishment will be meted out to them. "We want to encourage alternative livelihood options for them to wean them away from ganja cultivation,"he said.

Chinturu ITDA Project Officer A Venkata Ramana told 'The Hans India' that in place of ganja, tribals will be provided an alternative cultivation.

He also assured them of apprising the government regarding their problems and necessary action will be taken to help them. He also indicated that under any circumstances ganja cultivation will not be permitted in Chinturu agency.