Cops rescue people from inundation

Nellore: Kandukurpolice have rescued people from inundation by launching rescue operations at Veerapalle village of Uvalapadu mandal during late hours on Tuesday.

According to sources, the only roadway for ST Colony in Veerapalle village witnessed erosion following Veerapalle rivulet in spate. Due to this, floodwater entered the colony and there was no way for people to come out.

After coming to know the situation, at 2 am on Tuesday, Kandukur DSP CHVB Subrahmanyam and CI Anwar Basha along with revenue officials rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations and restored way by Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, vehicular traffic came to a halt at Racharlapadu village of Kodavalur mandal, following water flowing on national highway.

Following the directions of SP Ajitha Vejendla, Additional SP CH Soujanya along with Nellore Rural DSP Gattamaneni Srinivasa Rao and staff rushed to the spot and restored traffic problem.