Just In
Cops Rocks Nellore team members meets Ponguru Narayana
The Cops Rocks Nellore team members met former minister and Telugu Desam Party city in-charge Dr. Ponguru Narayana in Nellore on Sunday. They paid a courtesy call and honored him with a shawl. During the meeting, Narayana discussed various matters with them.
Following the discussion, the Cops Rocks team members assured Narayana that they would work together to establish a democratic government in the upcoming general elections. They requested Narayana to assign numerous responsibilities to KRT team members to ensure victory in the elections. Narayana emphasized the need for everyone to work together responsibly and support Chandrababu Naidu for democratic governance.
The team members who met Narayana included State PRO Pasuparthi Kishore, Gadiraju Ashok, Bavishetty Venkata Kishore, Siva, Ramesh, Suchit, Janasena Party Nellore District General Secretary Gunukula Kishore, and others.