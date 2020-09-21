Cops to keep close tab on history-sheeters: SP Siddharth Kaushal

Ongole: Prakasam district SP Siddharth Kaushal ordered the DSPs of all subdivisions to increase the vigilance over the movements of rowdy sheeters and conduct counselling for them regularly.

In the crime review meeting with the DSPs, CIs and SIs held through videoconferencing on Sunday, the SP asked the officers to put special focus on the persons who encourage and engage in antisocial activities and ordered them to not tolerate any of them.

He directed the officers to identify the perpetrators of frequent crimes and enforce the PD Act against them. He ordered them to take steps to identify the rowdy sheeters in the OV on a war footing for their whereabouts. He asked the DSPs to divide the rowdy sheeters into A, B, and C categories and counsel them to ensure peace in society.

The SP told officers to visit all the prayer halls in the district and hold meetings with the concerned managements, all political parties, various associations, and religious elders. He ordered them to coordinate with the revenue, municipal, fire and electricity departments in their visits to prayer halls to audit the security standards and make appropriate arrangements where the security standards are not adequate.

The asked the officers to ensure geo-tagging, CCTV cameras set up, and regular police beats allocated for all prayer halls. The SP warned officers that the Antarvedi kind of incidents should not take place in Prakasam district under any circumstances and departmental action would be taken against the concerned officials, if such incidents take place.

The SP asked the details of cases involving bodily offenses, pending cases, arrests of accused, and the filing of charge sheets in court after an investigation of the cases. OSD K Chowdeswari, SB-I inspector V Suryanarayana, DCRB inspector M Bhima Naik and other staff also attended the crime review meeting.