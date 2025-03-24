Cordon & Search conducted in Nandyal dist

Nandyal: In a significant move to curb crime and ensure public safety, Nandyal district police, under the directions of SP Adhiraj Singh Rana, conducted cordon and search operation on a massive scale across multiple police station limits on Sunday.

The operation carried out simultaneously in Nandyal Two Town, Banaganapalli, Sanjamala, Allagadda Town, and Mutchumarri, aimed at cracking down anti-social elements, habitual offenders, and suspicious activities.

Intensive house searches were conducted in the residences of rowdy-sheeters, individuals with criminal backgrounds, and other suspicious locations.

During Cardon and Search operations, police have seized 51 motorcycles and six auto-rickshaws for lack of valid documents. Nine quarter bottles and 10 litres of illicit liquor also was seized.

Police personnel also conducted awareness meetings with locals, educating them on crime prevention and urging them to cooperate with law enforcement. They issued a strict warning against any unlawful activities, emphasising that those found violating law would face severe consequences.

SP Rana reiterated that such operations would continue regularly to maintain law and order, making Nandyal a safer place for its citizens.