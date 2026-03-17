Cordon & search held in Gudur

Nellore: Following the directions of SP Ajitha Vejendla, police officials conducted cordon and search operations in Gudur town on Monday, as part of Vajra Prahar to prevent ganja and other narcotics.

Police personnel, headed by Two Town CI J Srinivas, searched as many as 150 houses in Gudur Two Town police station limits and seized five motor cycles and one auto, which do not have proper documents.

They also took one suspect into custody and later released him after giving counselling. SP Ajitha Vejendla urged youth not to consume ganja, which will ruin their lives.

She warned of initiating stringent action against those, who will smuggle ganja and PD Act would be invoked against repeated offenders.

The SP appealed people to inform police on toll free number 1972 or Dial 112, if they notice any such activity. She said Vajra Prahar will be continued till Nellore is made as zero per cent drug free district.