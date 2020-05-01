Corona tests to above 60-yr-old says Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar

Guntur: Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar informed that out of 12 containment clusters, Covid-19 cases were reported in three clusters in the district.

Addressing media along with Urban SP PHD Rama Krishna here on Friday, he urged the people to wear masks when they come out and suggested to maintain social distance in the houses also.

He said they have been conducting Coronavirus tests to people above 60 years of age to reduce deaths caused by virus. Replying to a question, he said they have started third time ration distribution in the district.

He said the district administration sent 22,000 migrated workers stuck in Guntur district to Kurnool district and added that they will send remaining workers also.

SP PHD Rama Krishna said they will set up another 200 CC cameras in the red zone areas in city soon. He warned that they will take action against violators of lockdown rules.