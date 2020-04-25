Coronavirus: 27 positives registered in Kurnool, total counts to 261

Kurnool: Twenty seven more Covid-19 positive cases were reported in a 24 hours in Kurnool district, taking the total to 261. A corona positive patient died on Friday. Of the total 261 Covid-19 positive cases, 249 are active, besides eight deaths and four discharges.

Most of the cases registered are from Kurnool and Nandyal towns. These towns in the two revenue divisions were registering more number of positive cases. With the drastic reporting of Covid-19 positive cases the state government has deputed two IAS level officials to monitor the situation. A special officer, Ajay Jain, who has been assigned as nodal officer, was taking care of the situation.