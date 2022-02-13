  • Menu
Coronavirus cases continue to dip in Andhra Pradesh

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh
Coronavirus update in Andhra Pradesh

Highlights

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reported 896 fresh Covid-19 cases and took the overall tally to 23,12, 029, a bulletin said. The state saw 6 deaths and took the toll till date to 14,694, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases was 24,454, it said.

The recoveries outnumbered daily infections and also continued with 8,849 people recuperating from the infectious disease.

The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 22,72,881, the bulletin said.

