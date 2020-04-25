coronavirus: Hiding symptoms major factor in spike at Tirupati

Tirupati: Even though the coronavirus pandemic evolves rapidly, several people are not coming forward voluntarily for testing. Despite repeated appeals by the officials toinform them about any symptoms, many people seem to be neglecting them which might be one factor for the increasing number of positive cases in Srikalahasti.



When a positive case is found, official teams plunge into action in the respective area and declare it as red zone. Disinfecting the entire area, spraying activities and door-to- door survey are undertaken by the respective staff. This survey is a key aspect in tracing the suspected having even mild symptoms.

However, at this stage several people are not reporting about their symptoms to the ASHA workers and ANMs which is causing problem.

About 20 junior doctors doing their internship at PES Medical College in Kuppam were engaged in Covid related services at Srikalahasti.

They also undertake house visits to allay fears of people and convince them to go to quarantine wherever needed. In fact, with their services they received applause from Covid special officer for the town Prudhvi Tej.

Explaining their experiences, Dr Balakrishna and Dr Meghana said that based on the survey reports by ASHA workers and ANMs only they went to the houses of those having symptoms of Covid to explain the importance of undergoing tests and there is nothing to worry about the disease.

"We visited more than 100 houses in 35 wards based on survey reports. With some persuasion, we have convinced many people to go for testing and collected samples. Many positive cases were reported among them only which underlines the importance of early testing," they said.

Even without symptoms also some people have been tested positive. Hence, without neglecting for anything, one should bring any small doubt to the notice of health officials.

If this is followed, along with them their primary and secondary contacts will also be taken care of depending on the situation, they added. They advised everyone to stay home which is crucial at this juncture.