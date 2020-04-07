Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Aarogyasri to cover COVID-19 treatment

The Andhra Pradesh government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken yet another crucial decision amid coronavirus pandemic in the state. The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday issued directives covering the coronavirus disease in Aarogya Sri scheme. The government has issued a notification stating that the COVID-19 victims should also be admitted to private hospitals for the treatment.

The government has set out a cost package for medical treatment of coronavirus. As per the notification, fees for the coronavirus treatment is stipulated in between Rs.16,000 to a maximum of Rs.2.16 lakh.

However, it is to be noted that the corona cases would be admitted to private hospitals under the supervision of government officials who would monitor the medical procedures from time to time. On the other hand, the total number of corona positive cases in the AP has reached 303. There have been 37 positive cases reported so far with 18 new cases in Kurnool, 8 in Nellore, 5 in West Godavari, 4 in Kadapa, one each in Krishna and Prakasam districts respectively.