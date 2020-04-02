Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: CM YS Jagan seeks centre's help to tackle COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday have spoke to the Chief Ministers of all the states in the wake of the coronavirus spread in the country. The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who participated in the meeting explained Modi about the measures being taken amid coronavirus outbreak.

Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy also explained Modi about the reasons for the increase in the number of coronavirus positive cases in the past two days. He is reportedly stated that as many as 111 cases of the total cases registered in the state were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat members who attended the religious prayers at Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi from March 13 to March 17.

Jagan said that the survey is being carried out across the state in the wake of the current situation and the suspects were being shifted to quarantine centers and provided medical care. Meanwhile, CM Jagan has urged the prime minister Narendra Modi to provide the adequate medical equipment to fight coronavirus as the state's financial situation is in drought due to Coronavirus outbreak and lockdown.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Minister Peddi Reddy Ramachandra Reddy, Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and DGP Gautam Sawang accompanied with chief minister in the video conference meeting with Prime Minister.