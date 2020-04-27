Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Police to quarantine the lockdown violators

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: The number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh is steadily increasing for four days. In Guntur, Krishna and Kurnool districts, there are more than 200 cases each leaving the people and authorities in concern. Cases are more in particular concern in the neighbouring Guntur and Krishna districts. With this, the authorities have taken strict actions and enforcing the lockdown strictly. However, some people are not following the lockdown and creating headache to police. Hence, the police have changed the route and designed a new plan to punish those who come on to roads.

A young man who came to the road without a reason in Narsaraopet of Guntur district has faced a bitter experience from the police. A man on the Palanadu Road was taken into the ambulance and placed in Quarantine. The police said that they would start a new punishment of placing the lockdown violators. . Police warn that anyone who comes on the road without ant reason would be subjected to the same punishment.

Not only in Narsaraopet, the same method is being implemented in Anantapur district Hindupur. They warned that anyone coming into the road would be shifted to Quarantine.

Meanwhile, the state has reported 80 new positive cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 1177. The state nodal officer has released the media health bulletin on Monday. According to bulletin, 33 cases were registered in Krishna district, 23 in Guntur district, 13 in Kurnool, 7 in Nellore district, 3 in West Godavari district and one in Srikakulam district. The total number of active cases are 911.