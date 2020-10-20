Coronavirus update: AP reports 3503 new cases and 28 deaths, tally mounts to 7,89,553

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Coronavirus cases have once again rose again in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday after a drastic fall on Monday. As the number of corona tests increased, the number of positive cases also increased. In a bulletin released by the state medical and health department on Tuesday, 69,095 people were tested for coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 3,503 were positive, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases across the state to 7,89,553.





Coronavirus deaths have also increased slightly in the state on Tuesday with 28 people reported dead on Tuesday taking the death toll to 6,481 across the state. In the last 24 hours, four people have died in Chittoor, Kadapa, Krishna and Prakasam, three in Guntur, two in Anantapur, East Godavari and West Godavari, one in Nellore, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam were reported dead on Tuesday.

Also, the discharges have increased hugely in the state. On Tuesday, 5,144 people were completely recovered from the coronavirus epidemic and discharged, the medical health department said. With this, out of a total of 7,89,553 positive cases registered across the state, 7,49,676 have been discharged and 33,396 are currently being treated at various hospitals.