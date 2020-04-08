Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: S3V safety disinfectant tunnel installed at DGP office in Mangalagiri

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: The State Government has introduced S3V safety tunnels in several places in the state to prevent the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, DGP Gautam Sawang focused on COVID-19 prevention measures at the police headquarters in Mangalgiri. He launched the S3V Safe Tunnel, a microbial prevention system on Wednesday. The system contain some other chemicals, including sodium hypochlorite and pumps on the person who enters from it.

When the man enters the tunnel, the pumps spray the same chemicals on the body. Representatives of the company that developed the tunnel said that the tunnel is fitted with a sensor which would start a motor as soon as a person enters it. The sprinklers attached to the motor would spray water mixed with chemicals which would kill the germs on the person's dress and body within 20 seconds.

All visitors and office staff who come to the DGP office will have to come out of the tunnel. On the other hand, the states has reported 15 new cases in just fifteen hours taking the talky to 329 and four fatal cases.