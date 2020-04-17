Coronavirus in Chittoor: Five new COVID-19 cases reported in Srikalahasti

Coronavirus in Chittoor: The fears of Tablighi Jamaat still haunts Srikalahasti where five new COVID-19 positive cases are reported in a single day taking the total positives in the town to 10 on Friday. All the newly reported cases have links to Tablighi Jammat. It was learnt that a couple was there in the five and the other three also belongs to the same street in the town.

With the addition of new cases, the district tally has gone up to 28 with Srikalahasti reported 10 cases followed by Tirupati 6, Nagari 4, Palamaneru 3, Renigunta 2, Nindra, Vadamalapet and Yerpedu one each.

The first positive case reported in the district from Srikalahasti has been discharged after treatment. With the active positive cases in the district now are 27. Seeing the trend, district Collector N Bharat Gupta already announced the entire town of Srikalahasti as Red zone area.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has reported as many as 38 cases in last 24 hours taking the tally to 572 coronavirus positive cases. As per the bulletin, 35 victims were discharged and 14 reported dead and more than 523 victims were undergoing treatment currently.