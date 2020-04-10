Coronavirus in Guntur: Officials imposes fine of Rs. 1000 for not wearing masks

Despite the implementation of lockdown strictly in the country, the coronavirus cases mounting day by day. The state governments have strengthened the lockdown rules and ensuring that no mass gatherings are held. However, there seems to be of no use as the cases being increased rapidly. As part of precautionary measures, the administration has urged the people to wear face masks and use sanitisers. Already the governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have made it mandatory for people to wear masks. In this backdrop, after a fatal case reported at Narsaraopet of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday where a man who was undergoing treatment for Tuberculosis died an was later tested positive for coronavirus, the officials have made the use of masks mandatory. Collector Samuel Anand made it clear that people should wear masks in public areas throughout the district. The collector has ordered the authorities to impose a fine of Rs 1000 if anyone fails to wear masks.

On the other hand, the officials have advised the people not to come out in large numbers, and the government employees were also urged to leave to the offices by 10 am and should move out of office after 5 pm to contain the spread of the dreadful virus. Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh increased to 363 with six fatal cases till Thursday. In Guntur district, as many as 51 people have been affected by corona, which is the second district on the highest number of cases after Kurnool (75). It is against this backdrop that the authorities are implementing the lockdown strictly.