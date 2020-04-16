Coronavirus in Kadapa: 13 patients discharged after testing negative for multiple times

As many as thirteen coronavirus patients in the district have fully recovered and the doctors have decided to discharge them as all of them have got the negative report from multiple tests. They were treated at COVID-19 for 17 days and were discharged on Thursday.

Deputy CM Amzath Basha distributed nutrition packets and other essential groceries to 13 persons who were discharged from Hospital. District Collector Hari Kiran, MLA Ravindranath Reddy and former mayor Suresh Babu were present at the event.

Authorities have expressed delight over the Corona Negative Report of 13 Corona victims following treatment. So far, 36 coronavirus cases have been registered in the district.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has seen a downward trend in concern with coronavirus cases from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning with 9 new cases reported with 3 at Krishna, 3 at West Godavari and 3 at Kurnool taking the tally to 534.