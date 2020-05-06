Coronavirus in Prakasam: Officials to carry out tests with VRDL machine in Ongole

As the COVID-19 pandemic is becoming increasingly alarming in the state; the Prakasam district doctors are on their toes in conducting tests. Meanwhile, the officials are preparing to carry out diagnostic at the Government General Hospital with RTPCR, Clea machines as well as VRDL machines. Coronavirus test is conducted by Real-Time Polymerization Chain Reaction Test followed by the Clea machine. Later, it can be determined once again by VRDL ( Virology Research and Diagnostic Laboratory ) machine for confirmation if the person tests positive.

There are as many as 18 RTPCR machines throughout the district. Nine of these machines were taken to the Ongole Government General Hospital. Lab technicians working at NTEP and CHCs are said to be deployed on deputation to conduct the tests in Ongole. The government has also provided four additional machines along with three machines in Kandukur, 4 in Markapuram and 3 in Chirala to conduct tests for 500 samples per day. These samples can be recorded every day on the ICMR and MASS portals.

VRDL performs the Covid-19 confirmatory test. Swabs related to positive samples are collected and tested by this machine. The tests done by the VRDL machine were costly, but the state government took special care and supplied this machine to Ongole Government hospital. However, this has to be verified by ICMR.