Coronavirus in Tirupati: Here are the areas that were announced high alert

As the coronavirus cases have been on rise in the Tirupati district, the authorities have decided to enforce the lockdown more strictly in the areas where corona cases are reported. A young man from Tirupati, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meetings at Nizamuddin in Delhi underwent medical tests and have found positive. Another two persons from Srikalahasti and Renigunta have also been found to be corona positive.

A total of 9 cases have been reported in the district. With this, the Naagachipalyam area of ​​Srikalahasti is declared as a red zone and strict rules are being implemented.

On the other hand, with the first case being registered in Tirupati on Thursday, the officials announced a high alert in the city and took safety measures. After a youth from 36 ward in Tyagaraja Nagar of Tirupathi Municipal Corporation has confirmed with corona positive, the officials have announced high alert in 32, 35, 37 and 38 wards along with 36 ward.

The officials have took the Thyagaraja Nagar area into their custody and taking the measures to ensure no person is come out of the houses.