Coronavirus in Vijayawada: Tension erupts among the people after a dead woman tests positive

Coronavirus in Vijayawada: An elderly woman who was dead three days back was tested positive for coronavirus in Vijayawada, which led to serious concern and panic among the people in the city. However, the officials have urged the members of family and others who participated in the funeral ceremony to be quarantined.

Going into details, a woman from Gandhinagar in the city was admitted to Guntur Hospital on April 11 after suffering heart problem and was declared dead on the next day. The funeral was held on April 13 where most of the people have participated in it. Suspecting the situation, the doctors have collected the samples of woman and sent it for tests.

After the woman was found to be COVID-19 positive, the authorities were alerted and directed the family members, maids and those who have participated in funeral to be Quarantined at home. Since the husband of the deceased woman who is a well-known person in locality, some of the political leaders have also participated in the funeral and are reportedly rushed to the hospitals for coronavirus tests. Officials declared the area as a red zone and sanitized the area.